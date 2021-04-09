Cold store operators in Kumasi complain bitterly over dumsor

"This same 'dumsor' issue and its attendant negative effects on our businesses are the main reasons we voted out the erstwhile Mahama government and voted for President Akufo-Addo.

"So, if we will have to go through this again, we have not made any progress," she said.

She stated that the operators are still struggling to repay loans they took from the banks and other creditors during the Mahama administration when dumsor was at its peak.

"So, another round of dumsor will mean that more debt will be accumulated and we won't be able to work to repay," she noted.