Cold store operators in Kumasi complain bitterly over dumsor

According to the operators, they are gradually losing their business.
Cold store operators at the Asafo Market in Kumasi in the Ashanti region who use electricity for their operations are beginning to feel the impact of the erratic power supply.
Pulse Ghana
They said they have had to dispose of hundreds of cartons of spoilt fish due to months of unreliable power supply.
A cold store operator known as Mama Gyaamah narrating her ordeal on Accra FM indicated that "We [Cold store operators] use electricity in our work."
"From the beginning of this year, we have been experiencing intermittent power cuts without any prior notice from the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG)."
READ MORE: Parts of Accra to experience dumsor - ECG
"This same 'dumsor' issue and its attendant negative effects on our businesses are the main reasons we voted out the erstwhile Mahama government and voted for President Akufo-Addo.
"So, if we will have to go through this again, we have not made any progress," she said.
She stated that the operators are still struggling to repay loans they took from the banks and other creditors during the Mahama administration when dumsor was at its peak.
"So, another round of dumsor will mean that more debt will be accumulated and we won't be able to work to repay," she noted.
Maame Gyaamah said the cold store operators are "very disappointed" in the NPP-led government.
"If I say that my fellow cold store operators and I are not disappointed, it's a lie...because we didn't vote for him to draw us back, we voted for progress, to pay back our debt and forget our worries.
"So, if there is a situation like this, the President and his vice and the energy minister must address the issue with ECG and meet organisations like the Cold Store Operators to inform us," she stated.
