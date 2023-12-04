ADVERTISEMENT
Dumsor looms as Sunon Asogli shuts down power plant over unpaid debt

Emmanuel Tornyi

The Sunon Asogli Thermal Plant, which contributes 560 megawatts (MW) of power to the country’s power needs, has been shut down.

Sunon Asogli power plant
The plant was shut down over the government's debt to the power generator.

In a letter addressed to Pulse.com.gh, it said the independent power producer has indefinitely shut down its plant, thus suspending its operations with immediate effect.

It said the decision was made because of the government’s delay in honouring its financial obligations to the management of the power plant.

Sunon Asogli power plant
The letter reads: "Sunon Asogli Power (Ghana) Limited Company announces with regret an indefinite suspension of operations at the Sunon Asogli Power Plant, effective Monday, December 4, 2023, at 6 p.m. This difficult decision became necessary due to avoidable delays in payment from the GoG/Electricity Company of Ghana for power supplied, as well as the unproductive engagements to find an amicable solution" to the indebtedness.

The company further complained that the accumulating unpaid bills have significantly impacted its operational capacity, making it unsustainable to continue without addressing these financial challenges.

