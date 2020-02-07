The renowned preacher is the founder and head pastor of the Action Chapel International.

On Thursday, Duncan-Williams shared a throwback photo of himself which has caught the attention of many Ghanaians.

In a Facebook post, he shared a photo of his younger self along with the caption: “Times and seasons are in the hands of God.”

With his caption inspiring his followers, some of them took the opportunity to praise his work in the comment section.

“Archbishop, respect Sir, I must say you were very handsome then and still is, I thank God for your life and ministry. JEHOVAH favour you and richly bless you, Sir,” one of his followers wrote.

Another said: “Our real model, we love and appreciate what you have done to our life and what you are doing. May God richly bless you.”

A third person added: “Mentor I respect you, May God take you to the highest peak of your ministry.”