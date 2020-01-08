The renowned preacher said he filled the stadium with about 300,000 people way back in the 1980s.

He made the revelation while delivering a sermon during the first service on Sunday, 5 January 2020.

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

“I filled the stadium in the early 80s with 300,000 people. That was the time President Rawlings was in office,” Duncan-Williams said.

He explained that the city was so jammed at the time that he was viewed as a security risk and subsequently arrested.

Duncan-Williams added that he pays little attention to crowds that attend his programmes, insisting his main focus is to do God’s work.

"It was a very serious situation and it was after that [that] I was arrested because they saw me as a security risk.

"We jammed everywhere in the city with Oral Roberts and Idahosa,” the preacher emphasized.

The Archbishop further stated that he is not impressed by so many things, adding that he doesn’t preach gain recognition but to spread God’s word.

Duncan-Williams is one of the longest-serving men of God in Ghana currently, having been ministering for over 40 years now.