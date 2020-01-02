He said both men and women should feel privileged when they enter into the institution of marriage.

The renowned preacher was addressing his congregation during a Karious Night service on New Year’s eve.

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

“I tell people all the time; I say to men and I say to women that marriage is not a right, it’s a privilege.

“So, if you’re married to a man, it’s a privilege; and men, if you’re married to a woman, it’s a privilege,” he said, as quoted by Classfmonline.

Duncan-Williams further revealed that he always thanks his wife for overlooking his background to marry him.

“I said to Rosa [his wife] the other day: ‘Girl, thank you for marrying me’. We were just lying in bed talking and I said: ‘Thank you for marrying this crazy guy.’

“You know, our kind are from the ghettos of Africa. I live in a jungle, she comes from North America, and I’m wired differently and she is differently wired – very correct. And I am ‘basaa’ by the grace of God,” he added.