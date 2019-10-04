According to him, it is ungodly to monetize the church or force members to give out more than they can afford.

The renowned preacher said this when he appeared on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show on Friday.

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

“Exploiting God’s people is dangerous, so we must be careful we don’t expose people beyond their capacity or talents or manipulate the flock of God,” Duncan-Williams said.

“God is a God of numbers and calls them out at specific times but as people grow, they will walk away from attaching blessings to specific amounts given.”

He urged church leaders to be more open to their members when it comes to matters regarding finances.

According to him, the best way to is ask the church members to donate what they can afford, rather than demand a specific amount of money from them.

“Church leaders must open up to their members whenever the church faces a financial need,” he continued.

“They can then ask the members to support by donating to the course but to say that give a thousand and God will bless you is not the best way to present the gospel.”