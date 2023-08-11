According to him, the board would not shield anyone who breached the authority's disciplinary code.
DVLA interdicts 13 and sacks 3 workers
The Board Chairman of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), Frank Davies, has interdicted thirteen staff and terminated the appointment of 3 others due to staff indiscipline.
Recommended articles
Speaking at the launch of the 25th-anniversary celebration and opening of the 2023 mid-year review conference in Sunyani in the Bono Region organised on the theme: "Delivering quality service through optimisation: A panacea to consolidate our gains", he said while the DVLA had made commendable advancements in streamlining services and reducing processing times, there were still challenges such as delays in printing driving licences, attitudinal issues on the part of some staff, increasing cases of indiscipline and bad behaviour.
He urged the staff to live above reproach and put up behaviour worthy of emulation.
He also called on the staff to seek innovative solutions to improve their processes and service delivery.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh