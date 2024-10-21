East Legon Accident: Elrad Salifu Amoako under heavy police guard at hospital

According to the source, “the Police presence at the hospital is to facilitate the arrest of Elrad whose actions led to the death of two young girls on October 12 2024 in Accra once his condition improves”.
Elrad Salifu Amoako, the son of the popular preacher, who was involved in the fatal East Legon accident is “under heavy police guard at the hospital where he is receiving treatment”, highly placed police sources have revealed.
Recommended articles
The source noted the Police are mindful of the intense public interest in the matter and will ensure that justice prevails.
Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has charged the parents of the 16 year old, Prophet Salifu Amoako and Mouha Amoako and one other for allowing an unlicensed person to drive.
They are to reappear before the court on 30th October 2024.
Bishop Amoako, speaking at Alive Chapel International on Sunday, 20 October, called for calm and urged the public to avoid speculation. He expressed frustration over the narrative surrounding the incident, insisting that it was an unfortunate accident. “My son did not carry a gun to kill anybody. He involved himself in a terrible accident, and I am not the one who did it, nor his mother,” the cleric said, attributing the heightened attention to his public figure status.
The tragic accident, which involved a Jaguar driven by the teenager, resulted in a fire that trapped and claimed the lives of the two girls. As the investigation and court proceedings continue, Bishop Amoako asked for patience and faith, expressing confidence that the truth would come to light.