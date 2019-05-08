The deceased headteacher has been identified as George Somuah Bosompem of the Salvation Army Basic School.

The Graphic Online reports that he was attacked for protesting the invasion of his garden on campus by suspected drug addicts who smoke and defecate in the school.

Mr. Bosompem is reported to have used a public address system in the town, to caution the youth to desist from smoking in the school.

He warned that those caught involved in such acts will be prosecuted. The headteacher was attacked four days after his caution.

The suspected addicts reportedly attacked the headteacher with sticks, stones, blocks and other deadly weapons while he was walking with a lady friend.

However, some residents rushed to the scene and managed to arrest one of the suspects, Richard Amaning, 18, alias Konko, with the help of a police patrol team.

The headteacher sustained serious injuries and was subsequently rushed to the Kibi Government Hospital.

The victim was later transferred to the St. Joseph Hospital, but could not survive as he passed on.

Meanwhile, the three other suspects have since been arrested and are currently in the grip of the Kibi Police Command

They are Mireku Emmanuel 17, Philip Okodie,17, and Paul Boadu,18.

The suspects have been provisionally charged with murder, the Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, DSP Mr Ebenezer Tetteh, said.