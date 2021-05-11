Eastern Region: Angry youth destroys Police vehicle and demands release of suspected ritualists

The suspected ritualists identified as Prince Adjololo, 26, Solomon Adjololo, 28, Mintah Benjamin, 23, Felix Haya,27, and Akwasi Tenkorang, 27, were arrested by a section of the youth for allegedly attempting to abduct a child in the community for rituals.

The suspects believed to be linked to the fetish priestess and priest at the centre of the murder of the 11-year-old boy at Kasoa.

It is reported that the suspects were handed over to Nana Addo Agyekum, Gyaasehene of Amanase, and his elders who held the suspects, hostage, while waiting for the Police to arrest them.

But some angry youth wielding sticks, cutlasses had surrounded the palace demanding the release of the suspected ritualists.

The police moved to the palace but the angry youth resisted them from taking the suspects away.

Armed Police personnel from Suhum and Kibi were called to assist but the Police could not march the angry crowd.

During the violence, a car belonging to one of the suspects was burnt and the youth started pelting stones at the police which resulted in damage to a side window of the Police vehicle with registration number 'No. GP 2867' of Kibi Police Divisional Patrol.