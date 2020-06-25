The court ruled that the EC has the constitutional mandate to compile a new register.

The opposition, the National Democratic Congress is challenging the Commission’s commitment to compile a new register.

The court in its decision held that the EC is an independent body and will only be directed by the court if it acts contrary to law.

Deputy Attorney, General Godfred Yeboah Dame

There was disagreement between the NDC and the AG’s office over whether or not the court allowed the use of the existing voters ID card.

The seven member panel that heard the case was presided over by Chief Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah. Other panel members are Justices Jones Dotse, Paul Baffoe Bonnie, Sule Gbagegbe, Samuel K. Marful-Sau, Nene Amegatcher, and Professor Ashie Kotey.

More soon...