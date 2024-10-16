EC can’t rig elections for anyone; do your homework well - Hassan Ayariga

“Make sure at the polling stations you have your polling agents who will look into every vote and record it,” he advised while speaking at an IPAC meeting at the EC head office.

Adding her voice to Ayariga’s call, the EC Chairperson, Mrs Jean Mensa, emphasised that the outcome of elections largely depends on the Ghanaian electorate, and all her outfit does is to announce the decision made by the voter.

She cautioned against the spread of misinformation and disinformation that tends to create unnecessary disaffection for the election management body.

“The EC can never make anybody a president, nor can it disenfranchise any voter. We would like to disabuse the minds of Ghanaians that the EC has any intention of disenfranchising anybody. It is in our interest to ensure that every single person who registered is given the chance to vote,” she clarified.

As part of its efforts to promote transparency and ensure that the public is well-informed ahead of the December general elections, the Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana has released a series of educational videos detailing the entire election process.

The videos, which highlight the various stages involved in the counting, collation, and declaration of both presidential and parliamentary results, aim to reinforce the EC's commitment to delivering free, fair, and transparent elections.

The videos offer a step-by-step demonstration, beginning at the polling stations where votes are first counted. From there, the collation process moves to the Constituency Collation Centres, then to the Regional Collation Centres, before finally reaching the National Collation Centre in Accra. At the national level, the EC Chairperson, who also acts as the Returning Officer for the Presidential Election, declares the winner of the presidential race.