Dr. Serebuor Quaicoe, the Director of Electoral Services at the Commission, highlighted the pivotal role of the voter register in determining Ghana's leadership and the need to prevent disputes arising from its contents.
EC explains rationale behind restricted voter registration exercise
The Electoral Commission (EC) has provided a rationale for its decision to conduct the voter registration exercise exclusively at its district offices, emphasizing that its primary concern is ensuring the integrity of the voter register.
He acknowledged that there has been a strong focus from the media and civil society organizations on registering more voters, but he emphasized that the Commission's responsibility goes beyond just registering individuals.
Dr. Quaicoe stated, "The thinking of the Commission is that it is to register people and also to protect the sanctity of the register. That is very, very important that nobody is talking about. You're going to compile the voters' register that would be used to determine who leads Ghana on all fronts. What goes into the register should be something that should not bring about issues."
Meanwhile, critics argue that the inaccessibility of these offices and transportation costs, among other factors, make it necessary to further decentralize the registration process to electoral areas.
Dr. Quaicoe clarified that the ongoing district-level registrations are specifically intended for the upcoming district-level elections hence the current registration process is limited to district offices, the Commission plans to conduct another registration exercise in the electoral areas next year.
