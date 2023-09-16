EC explains rationale behind restricted voter registration exercise

He acknowledged that there has been a strong focus from the media and civil society organizations on registering more voters, but he emphasized that the Commission's responsibility goes beyond just registering individuals.

Dr. Quaicoe stated, "The thinking of the Commission is that it is to register people and also to protect the sanctity of the register. That is very, very important that nobody is talking about. You're going to compile the voters' register that would be used to determine who leads Ghana on all fronts. What goes into the register should be something that should not bring about issues."

Meanwhile, critics argue that the inaccessibility of these offices and transportation costs, among other factors, make it necessary to further decentralize the registration process to electoral areas.

