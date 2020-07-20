Some thugs are reported to have stormed the center with guns, forcing officials of the Electoral Commission (EC) flee the venue.

According to a report by Joy News, men numbering about 15 arrived at the center around 8 am and tried to sack some prospective voters.

Thugs burn motorbikes at Christ registration center in the Awutu Senya East constituency

This reportedly resulted in a scuffle, which escalated after gunshots were fired and three motorbikes burnt.

“We were registering for the ID card when suddenly a car with bodyguards inside, that is from Hawa Koomson arrived. When they got here, they said anyone not part of the registration exercise should move away,” a resident is quoted as saying.

“There was a Royal bike here and they decided to take it out of the way but the owner said they should leave it for him to take it out personally.

“Then they just started hitting all the bikes around. They also set the fire and started beating the owners of the bikes. Then they just left.”

Prospective voters have been left confused at the chaotic scenes

Another resident added: “If this continues here, many people will not register for the card.

“Because of what happened everyone left the queue and the EC staff also packed their stuff and left.”

It is, however, unclear what sparked the chaos at the Step to Christ registration center.