The President went into isolation after an individual in his close circles tested positive for COVID-19.

A statement to this effect said Akufo-Addo took “a 14-day precautionary self-isolation measure in compliance with Covid-19 protocols.”

Nana Akufo-Addo

However, Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has now revealed that the President will resume work today.

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, he said the President will “attend to business from his office at the Jubilee House” from Monday.

“The president has during the period been working from the Presidential Villa at the Jubilee House,” Mr. Oppong Nkrumah said.

“He is expected to from Monday, attend to business from his office at the Jubilee House. Additionally, he will attend to some engagement outside Accra during the week.”

Since going into isolation, the President had been working from home and chairing some virtual meetings.

He held a virtual meeting for government’s 80th cabinet meeting, as well as another with his 2020 Campaign Communications Advisory Team.