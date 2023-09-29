Deputy Commissioner Dr. Bossman Asare made this announcement at a press briefing held at the Electoral Commission's headquarters on Thursday, September 28, 2023. Dr. Asare highlighted that the registration process is proceeding smoothly and according to plan at EC district offices nationwide.
EC registers over 673,000 new voters in limited registration exercise
The Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana has reported that a total of 673,276 new voters have been registered in just sixteen days since the commencement of the limited voter registration exercise across the country.
Moreover, Dr. Asare assured the public that the current registration exercise will not be the last one before the 2024 general elections. Plans have been put in place to conduct another limited registration exercise in selected electoral areas and hard-to-reach regions before the polls.
Dr. Asare stated, "We are happy to note that the number of registrations has gone up considerably, and we are currently averaging 50,000 registrations per day since last week, which is very remarkable. To date, we have registered 673,276. The Commission is within a striking distance of the targeted 700,000 persons to be registered in this exercise."
He continued, "We want to also state emphatically that this is not going to be the last registration exercise before the general elections in 2024. We will roll out another round of continuous registration exercise in 2024 in our district offices and also register people in difficult-to-reach areas in some selected areas."
Dr. Asare provided a detailed breakdown of the registration progress, revealing that the Ashanti Region had the highest number of persons registered.
The registration exercise, which began on September 12, 2023, is set to conclude on October 2.
The significant number of new voters registered reflects the enthusiasm and engagement of the Ghanaian electorate in the electoral process as the country prepares for the 2024 general elections.
