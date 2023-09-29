EC registers over 673,000 new voters in limited registration exercise

Moreover, Dr. Asare assured the public that the current registration exercise will not be the last one before the 2024 general elections. Plans have been put in place to conduct another limited registration exercise in selected electoral areas and hard-to-reach regions before the polls.

Dr. Asare stated, "We are happy to note that the number of registrations has gone up considerably, and we are currently averaging 50,000 registrations per day since last week, which is very remarkable. To date, we have registered 673,276. The Commission is within a striking distance of the targeted 700,000 persons to be registered in this exercise."

He continued, "We want to also state emphatically that this is not going to be the last registration exercise before the general elections in 2024. We will roll out another round of continuous registration exercise in 2024 in our district offices and also register people in difficult-to-reach areas in some selected areas."

Dr. Asare provided a detailed breakdown of the registration progress, revealing that the Ashanti Region had the highest number of persons registered.

The registration exercise, which began on September 12, 2023, is set to conclude on October 2.