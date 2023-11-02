EC to exhibit provisional voters register from tomorrow

The primary aim of this exhibition is to provide potential voters with the opportunity to cross-verify their particulars, which include name, age, gender, and assigned polling station. Additionally, individuals can request corrections or additions if necessary.

Deputy Chair of the EC, Samuel Tettey, made this announcement during a press conference held in Accra on Wednesday.

“As part of the commission’s preparation towards the conduct of the district level elections slated for 19 November 2023, the commission will display or exhibit the provisional voters register at all the 38,622 polling stations across the country. The Commission will therefore exhibit the provisional voters register simultaneously at all polling stations which will serve as exhibition centres throughout the country from Friday 3rd November to Tuesday 7th November 2023.”

“The exhibition exercise will start at 7 a.m. and end at 6 p.m. throughout the exercise. The purpose of the exhibition exercise is to allow prospective voters to verify details. That is name, age, sex, etc as captured during the registration exercise, and make requests for amendments or insertions where necessary. It will also help voters to know their polling stations on the day of voting,” he stated.

The EC recently debunked reports that it intends to create 25 new constituencies ahead of the 2024 general elections.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of the EC in charge of Corporate Services, Dr. Eric Bossman Asare, the EC intends to create only the Guan Constituency.