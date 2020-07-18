A mop-up registration will also be carried out for eligible students who could not register in the last exercise held in Senior High Schools across the country.

The EC has asked that eligible persons in the prisons and Senior High Schools cooperate with officials in order to have a smooth exercise.

The process to compile a new voter’s register started on June 30, 2020. It will end on August 6, 2020.

The new register is what will be used for the December 2020 elections.

Before the exercise started some people including some political parties were against it because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Most people against it said it will lead to the spread of the disease since many people will not observe the COVID-19 safety protocols especially social distancing.

However, the EC went ahead with its decision to compile a new register. Measures were put in place to protect everyone who came to a registration centre.

Meanwhile, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has dragged the EC to court over its decision to register students in schools.

The NDC said that the exercise in the SHSs is illegal because the said schools have not been gazetted as centres being used for the national exercise.