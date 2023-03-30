ECG disconnects McDan’s salt company from national grid over ¢300,000 debt

According to the ECG, the metres installed in at the company’s premises have been tampered with.

This was disclosed by the External Communications Manager of ECG, Laila Abubakari.

“It has come to light that ECG meter readers have been denied entry to gain access to the meter installed in their premises.”

The ECG task force subsequently disconnected the company after engaging with the security personnel of the company.

The team, prior to visiting the Electrochem company, disconnected power to three other privately owned businesses including a banana farm, Moonlight Fresco Limited, and a fish farm Frosell all in the Ada district.