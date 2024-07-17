ECG gets third Board Chairman in under 6 months

Afenyo-Markin succeeds Herbert Krapa, who has now taken on the role of Minister of State at the Energy Ministry.

Krapa had replaced Keli Gadzekpo, who resigned from the position on March 26, 2024.

A statement issued by the Executive Secretary to the President, Nana Asante Bediatuo, stated that the President has nominated Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, Member of Parliament for Effutu in the Central Region, as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Electricity Company of Ghana Limited.

The statement urged Afenyo-Markin to take the necessary steps to give effect to the President's nomination in accordance with the Companies Act 2019 (Act 992) and the Regulations of the Company.

Krapa became ECG board chair on April 9, 2024, while serving as Deputy Minister for Energy.

Effective April 9, 2024, Keli Gadzekpo resigned from his role as Board Chairman of the ECG.

As an experienced entrepreneur, Gadzekpo has helped to develop and build several enterprises, most notably the Databank Group of enterprises, which includes Databank Asset Management Services and Databank Epack Investment Fund Ltd.

