ECG task force storms parliament to disconnect power over debt

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

The Parliament of Ghana has been plunged into total darkness over its failure to settle the debt owed to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

Ghanaian Parliament
Ghanaian Parliament

A task force of the power service provider stormed Parliament on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, to disconnect the House.

The ECG officials awaited the departure of the Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin before the disconnection.

As part of the effort of ECG to recover debts from state-owned institutions, it has embarked on a disconnection exercise in the country.

The ECG has listed some 29 public and private institutions scheduled for disconnection if they fail to redeem their liabilities.

Electricity Company of Ghana
Electricity Company of Ghana Pulse Ghana

Pulse.com.gh reported that the power suppliers took steps to disconnect power to the Internal Audit Agency over unpaid bills.

Reports stated that the Internal Audit Agency owes the ECG five hundred and forty-five thousand, seven hundred and forty cedis (GH¢545,740.68) as of April 1, 2022.

On March 14, 2022, ECG disconnected power to Terminal 3 of the Kotoka International Airport and other offices of the Ghana Airports Company over unpaid bills.

The disconnection exercise was undertaken after the KIA failed to pay its indebtedness to the power distribution company.

Sources said KIA owes ECG close to GH¢49 million.

