RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

ECOWAS moves launch of single currency to 2027

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

The idea to launch a single currency for use by West African countries has been pushed to 2027 by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

ECOWAS moves launch of single currency to 2027
ECOWAS moves launch of single currency to 2027 Pulse Ghana

The decision was announced by the President of the ECOWAS Commission Dr. Jean-Claude Kassi Brou.

Recommended articles

Speaking at a press conference in Accra on Saturday, June 19, 2021, he said a new roadmap has been adopted by the member states.

“Due to the shock of the pandemic, the heads of state had decided to suspend the implementation of the convergence pact in 2020-2021,” said Dr Brou, as quoted by the GNA.

“We have a new road map and a new convergence pact that will cover the period between 2022 and 2026, and 2027 being the launch of the Eco.”

The 59th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government was held on Saturday in Accra.

ECOWAS Chair, Nana Akufo-Addo called on his colleague heads of state to begin the production of the vaccines locally.

The Ghana President maintained that there was the need for African countries to begin making their own vaccines due to the inadequate vaccines received from donors in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Police release CCTV footage of student journalist murdered in a hotel

CCTV footage (Courtesy Adom TV)

“Everybody should run!” – Fearless Ghanaian young men warn as they display guns (video)

“Everybody should run” – Young Ghanaians warn as they boldly display various guns

Miracle JHS final year student died from suffocation - Pathologist

Miracle JHS student Leticia Kyere Pinaman

Wife of dollar-flaunting driver of GNPC boss reportedly shot dead

Nana Prempeh