ECOWAS moves launch of single currency to 2027

Speaking at a press conference in Accra on Saturday, June 19, 2021, he said a new roadmap has been adopted by the member states.

“Due to the shock of the pandemic, the heads of state had decided to suspend the implementation of the convergence pact in 2020-2021,” said Dr Brou, as quoted by the GNA.

“We have a new road map and a new convergence pact that will cover the period between 2022 and 2026, and 2027 being the launch of the Eco.”

The 59th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government was held on Saturday in Accra.

ECOWAS Chair, Nana Akufo-Addo called on his colleague heads of state to begin the production of the vaccines locally.