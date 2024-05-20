Educate young people on land possession processes - GII urges stakeholders

Addressing the participants, Okai emphasized the importance of involving the youth in land-related issues, traditionally perceived as an adult domain.

"We need to equip and mobilize the youth to demand transparency and accountability in land administration. Raising awareness about land rights among community groups, including athletes, is crucial," he stated.

Okai highlighted GII's efforts in the Upper East Region, where they engaged young people in understanding land processes and challenges.

"By educating the youth, we can start solving problems at the grassroots level. These young people, once knowledgeable, can significantly contribute to our efforts against corruption," he added.

Raphael Hokey, the Head of the Regional Operations Unit at the Lands Commission, also underscored the need for responsible and sustainable land management. He stressed the importance of proper allocation and management of state lands and advocated for a more inclusive approach.

Hokey raised concerns about corruption in the management of public lands and emphasized the need for proper monitoring to ensure compliance with regulations.

He discussed the potential consequences of non-compliance, including legal action and the loss of permission to operate.

