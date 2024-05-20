This appeal was made by Michael Okai, the Coordinator of GII, during the National Dialogue on the Guidelines for Large Scale Land-Based Investment in Ghana on Thursday, May 16, 2024.
Educate young people on land possession processes - GII urges stakeholders
The Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), the local Chapter of Transparency International (TI) has called on stakeholders to prioritize educating young people on land possession processes to enhance transparency and accountability.
Addressing the participants, Okai emphasized the importance of involving the youth in land-related issues, traditionally perceived as an adult domain.
"We need to equip and mobilize the youth to demand transparency and accountability in land administration. Raising awareness about land rights among community groups, including athletes, is crucial," he stated.
Okai highlighted GII's efforts in the Upper East Region, where they engaged young people in understanding land processes and challenges.
"By educating the youth, we can start solving problems at the grassroots level. These young people, once knowledgeable, can significantly contribute to our efforts against corruption," he added.
Raphael Hokey, the Head of the Regional Operations Unit at the Lands Commission, also underscored the need for responsible and sustainable land management. He stressed the importance of proper allocation and management of state lands and advocated for a more inclusive approach.
Hokey raised concerns about corruption in the management of public lands and emphasized the need for proper monitoring to ensure compliance with regulations.
He discussed the potential consequences of non-compliance, including legal action and the loss of permission to operate.
The dialogue is part of a broader project implemented in seven African countries, coordinated through Transparency International in Berlin. This initiative aims to improve livelihoods and address corrupt practices in land administration. The Ghana Integrity Initiative organized the event to bring together key stakeholders for insightful discussions, leading to the development of effective and enforceable guidelines for large-scale land-based investments.
