ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Educate young people on land possession processes - GII urges stakeholders

Gideon Nicholas Day

The Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), the local Chapter of Transparency International (TI) has called on stakeholders to prioritize educating young people on land possession processes to enhance transparency and accountability.

Lands in Ghana
Lands in Ghana

This appeal was made by Michael Okai, the Coordinator of GII, during the National Dialogue on the Guidelines for Large Scale Land-Based Investment in Ghana on Thursday, May 16, 2024.

Recommended articles

Read Also: Set record straight on land grabbing and corruption — GII tells gov't

Addressing the participants, Okai emphasized the importance of involving the youth in land-related issues, traditionally perceived as an adult domain.

"We need to equip and mobilize the youth to demand transparency and accountability in land administration. Raising awareness about land rights among community groups, including athletes, is crucial," he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT
Raphael Hockey
Raphael Hockey Pulse Ghana

Okai highlighted GII's efforts in the Upper East Region, where they engaged young people in understanding land processes and challenges.

"By educating the youth, we can start solving problems at the grassroots level. These young people, once knowledgeable, can significantly contribute to our efforts against corruption," he added.

Raphael Hokey, the Head of the Regional Operations Unit at the Lands Commission, also underscored the need for responsible and sustainable land management. He stressed the importance of proper allocation and management of state lands and advocated for a more inclusive approach.

Hokey raised concerns about corruption in the management of public lands and emphasized the need for proper monitoring to ensure compliance with regulations.

ADVERTISEMENT

He discussed the potential consequences of non-compliance, including legal action and the loss of permission to operate.

Ghana Integrity Initiative
Ghana Integrity Initiative Pulse Ghana

The dialogue is part of a broader project implemented in seven African countries, coordinated through Transparency International in Berlin. This initiative aims to improve livelihoods and address corrupt practices in land administration. The Ghana Integrity Initiative organized the event to bring together key stakeholders for insightful discussions, leading to the development of effective and enforceable guidelines for large-scale land-based investments.

Gideon Nicholas Day

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Excitement as Christ Embassy announces date for 2024 edition of Rhapathon with Pastor Chris

Excitement as Christ Embassy announces date for 2024 edition of Rhapathon with Pastor Chris

Ghana Police Service

Police promotions: Owula Mangortey writes to Bawumia, Kan Dapaa, Henry Quartey

Cecila-Dapaah-and-husband

We saved our stolen monies in 20 years – Cecilia Dappah’s husband tells court

Chief Justice (CJ) Gertrude Torkornoo

Akufo-Addo is Ghana’s most distinguished lawyer – Chief Justice