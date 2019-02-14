He made this known on the floor of Parliament while answering questions from Albert Akuka Alalzuuga, MP for Garu who sought to find out from the minister measures in place to ensure the completion of the community day SHSs.

He revealed that 21 more of the Community Day SHS projects have been completed since the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo took office.

He has also hinted of plans to cancel all contracts signed by Mahama to construct the schools that have not yet commenced.

"As for the availability of funds, the Ministry is prioritizing the completion of these works on a need basis. Contracts that have not been commenced at all will be closed out and budgeted for later.

"The assessment showed that some of the projects are ongoing and some had stopped and some are even yet to start. We also assessed the impact of these projects in some areas. Accessibility to the school sites may be challenging due to the distance from the nearest communities," Opoku Prempeh said.

In the run-up to the 2012 elections, Mahama promised that 200 community day SHSs would be built in under-served communities and so far, 123 of the schools has been completed but the Minister said only 29 SHS was handed over to the current government.