ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Education Minister to face Parliament over SHS placement scandal

Evans Annang

The Education Committee of Parliament is set to haul Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, before it on February 11, 2023, to answer questions relating to alleged corrupt activities in the Computerized School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS).

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum
Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum

According to Deputy Ranking Member on Parliament’s Education Committee, Dr. Clement Apaak, the Committee will seek to hear from the Education Minister on measures he is instituting to prevent future occurrences of alleged corrupt activities during school placement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Dr. Apaak said Parliament would want the entire country to know the progress of the investigations. “Our goal is to get to hear what the outcome of that committee’s work has been and what recommendation has been made, and we want to seek from the Minister how we can ensure that this does not reoccur given that there are going to be placements next week.” “Essentially, our goal is to ensure that students who qualify on the basis of merit to be placed in grade-A schools are not short-changed because somebody is profiting for having access to the system.”

Dr Yaw Adutwum
Dr Yaw Adutwum Pulse Ghana

The Computerized School Selection and Placement System has come under scrutiny following allegations that some persons receive money in order to change schools for wards of some parents.

The documentary dubbed “School Placement for Sale” revealed how parents and guardians of students pay huge monies to the officials in charge of the CSSPS to have their wards placed into their favourite grade A schools.

The fraudulent activities have denied students who qualified and duly deserved admission into such schools the opportunity while others who didn’t merit it got admitted.

The Education Ministry commissioned a committee to investigate the allegations.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ghanaian Waakye

5 die, 40 hospitalised after eating Waakye from popular joint at Oyibi

Yellow Sisi Special Waakye

Leftover stew was mixed with new one – FDA reveals cause of Yellow Sisi Waakye poisoning

Police laid to rest

A/R: Police fraternity, Senior officers bid farewell to Police officer who died in fire with family

Ignatius Baffour Awuah, Minister of Employment and Labour Relations

Nana Addo appoints Ignatius Baffour-Awuah as Minister of Pensions