Education Minister to face Parliament over SHS placement scandal

Dr. Apaak said Parliament would want the entire country to know the progress of the investigations. “Our goal is to get to hear what the outcome of that committee’s work has been and what recommendation has been made, and we want to seek from the Minister how we can ensure that this does not reoccur given that there are going to be placements next week.” “Essentially, our goal is to ensure that students who qualify on the basis of merit to be placed in grade-A schools are not short-changed because somebody is profiting for having access to the system.”