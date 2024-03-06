Education Ministry debunks misleading claims of GH¢68.5m expenditure on 'Pasco'

In a statement released on March 4, 2024, the Ministry of Education clarified that the reported amount of GH¢68.5 million is grossly misleading and does not accurately reflect the budgetary allocation for the production of 'Pascos.'

The Ministry emphasized that such misinformation can be detrimental to public trust and urged stakeholders to verify information before disseminating it.

“It is crucial to note that the mentioned amounts were not for photocopying but rather for the printing, supply, and distribution of the revision books. Therefore, the claim that GH¢78 was spent on photocopying a page in the booklet is inaccurate and misleading.”

