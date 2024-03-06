ADVERTISEMENT
Education Ministry debunks misleading claims of GH¢68.5m expenditure on 'Pasco'

Reymond Awusei Johnson

In response to recent allegations circulating in the media, the Ministry of Education has categorically denied claims that an exorbitant sum of GH¢68.5 million was spent on the production of educational materials known as 'Pasco'

The controversy arose when reports surfaced, suggesting that an astronomical amount had been allocated for the creation of these study materials, sparking concerns and criticism from various quarters.

In a statement released on March 4, 2024, the Ministry of Education clarified that the reported amount of GH¢68.5 million is grossly misleading and does not accurately reflect the budgetary allocation for the production of 'Pascos.'

The Ministry emphasized that such misinformation can be detrimental to public trust and urged stakeholders to verify information before disseminating it.

“It is crucial to note that the mentioned amounts were not for photocopying but rather for the printing, supply, and distribution of the revision books. Therefore, the claim that GH¢78 was spent on photocopying a page in the booklet is inaccurate and misleading.”

According to the Ministry, the actual expenditure for the creation of the study materials is significantly lower, with meticulous financial oversight to ensure fiscal responsibility. The clarification aimed to assure the public of the government's commitment to transparency and prudent financial management in all its endeavors.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

