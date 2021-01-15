Egg prices have gone up 50% in the last two months in the Bono Region, which is one of the hubs for the production of eggs.

A crate of egg which used to cost between GH¢13 and GH¢18 in November now sells for between GH¢20 and GH¢25.

Earlier in the year, there was an uproar on social media as some Ghanaians complained about the cost of boiled and fried eggs.

Egg prices increasing in Ghana

A wholesaler at the Sunyani Market, Grace Osei Tutu, said many of her peers “are not able to sell to our customers in the other regions as it used to be.”

Speaking to the Daily Graphic, she said the prices of eggs have gone up due to the increase in prices of ingredients used in the production of poultry feed.

She noted like maize, soybeans and other ingredients have seen their prices shoot up, leading to an increase in the cost of eggs.

Another vendor, Ama, said: “In the past, I was able to sell about six crates of boiled eggs a day, but patronage is very slow now, making it very difficult for me to sell even two crates a day.”

Meanwhile, an executive member of the Dormaa Poultry Farmers Association, Nana Afosi Ababio, has earned that egg prices could go up further if the price of poultry feed does not reduce.

“We are now in January; we have a long way to go before the harvest of maize in the main season in 2021. If nothing is done about the situation, we will be compelled to further increase the current price of eggs and other poultry products,” he is quoted as saying by the Daily Graphic.