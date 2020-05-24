In a statement, the former first couple said: "Today's celebration is devoid of the usual congregation of Muslims at various communities to offer prayers and later to celebrate the successful conclusion of the month of fasting with get-togethers, because of the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic and its social distancing protocols."

The Rawlings' commended the Muslim community for their commitment to the protocols instituted by the government to stem the spread of COVID-19 and urged that "as we offer our prayers to Allah today, we seek his grace to heal us of the afflictions of the virus."