Eid ul-Fitr: Use this time and seek forgiveness for any shortcomings — Mahama

He underscored the importance of utilizing this time for introspection and seeking forgiveness for any past wrongdoings, urging individuals to focus on strengthening their relationship with Allah amidst the distractions of the world.

Mahama urged the Muslim community to extend their compassion beyond prayers and reflections by remembering and assisting those less fortunate.

He emphasized that Ramadan is not only a period of personal growth but also an opportunity to exemplify the values of charity and goodwill.

As the final days of Ramadan approach, Mahama encouraged everyone to seize the moment to seek blessings for themselves, their loved ones, and Ghana.

He urged prayers to serve as a beacon of hope, guiding towards a brighter and more compassionate future.