Ejura violence: Ghana Police Service makes U-turn to clear NDC to protest

But the NDC insisted that the police do not have the legal right to restrain them from embarking on the demonstration.

However, the Inspector-General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh, wrote to the leadership of the youth wing of the NDC on Friday, July 2, 2021, and invited them for a meeting.

READ MORE: Prophet Kumchaha condemns killing of Ghanaians at Ejura

The letter, signed by the Director-General/Operations of the Ghana Police Service, COP Kwaku Boadu-Peprah, said: "The Inspector-General of Police respectfully requests a meeting with the leadership of the demonstration, today, 2 July 2021, at 4:00 pm at the national police headquarters, Accra, for further discussion on security implications and arrangements for the intended demonstration."

Pulse Ghana