Ejura violence: Ghana Police Service makes U-turn to clear NDC to protest

The Ghana Police Service has withdrawn its earlier letter to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) that it cannot provide security for the party's march for justice' on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, intended to get justice for the Ejura victims.

NDC youth
NDC youth

Earlier, the police in a letter signed by the Greater Accra Regional Commander, DCOP E. A. Sakyi stated: "The Accra Regional Police Command acknowledged receipt of your letter dated 30th June 2021 on the above subject matter ['A March For Justice' demonstration and street protest] and wish to inform you that restrictions imposed by the Executive Instrument (E.I) 395 to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has still not been lifted.

But the NDC insisted that the police do not have the legal right to restrain them from embarking on the demonstration.

However, the Inspector-General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh, wrote to the leadership of the youth wing of the NDC on Friday, July 2, 2021, and invited them for a meeting.

The letter, signed by the Director-General/Operations of the Ghana Police Service, COP Kwaku Boadu-Peprah, said: "The Inspector-General of Police respectfully requests a meeting with the leadership of the demonstration, today, 2 July 2021, at 4:00 pm at the national police headquarters, Accra, for further discussion on security implications and arrangements for the intended demonstration."

NDC march
NDC march Pulse Ghana

The youth organiser of the NDC, George Opare Addo after the meeting with the police said "We had a very fruitful meeting. They have agreed that they will allow us to protest. They withdrew the first letter they wrote to us, and so we also withdrew our statement we issued, and then they agreed that it was our democratic right to demonstrate, so it was not a difficult meeting at all."

