Ejura violence: 16-year-old boy leg amputated

The victim was initially referred to the St. John of God Hospital at Duayaw-Nkwanta, and later sent to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital after the shooting incident.

The mother of the victim, Salamatu Mohammed said her son is in pain.

She said "So the child was crying so painfully and we had to call on our chief who in turn also called a doctor for us and the child was admitted. So he [Doctor] informed us that the leg cannot be worked on so he has to be amputated. So that has been done and my son is in pain right now."

Another victim, Louis Ayikpe, who sustained an injury in his right upper part of the waist, is also undergoing treatment at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

His aunty, Rita Sefa Amponsah, told Accra-based Citi FM that the patient was "taken to the theatre two days ago, and they said the gunshot has destroyed the leg so it has to be amputated. So he did the surgery and that has been done which is so terrible for us. The most painful part is that he wasn’t at the protest. He was standing somewhere and the gunshot hit him."

The youth of Ejura were protesting the death of Ibrahim Mohammed, also known as Macho Kaaka who was reportedly attacked on Sunday dawn and died on Monday afternoon June 28, 2021.

Security officers made up of the police and military have been dispatched to Ejura to maintain law and order, following intelligence that the youth were planning to stage a protest to demand justice.

But following a clash between the security officers and the protesting youth, shots were fired which resulted in the death of the two people while others also sustained various degrees of injuries.