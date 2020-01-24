He said the late military chief did the country a great disservice by leading the overthrow of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah some five decades ago.

EK Kotoka was a member of the National Liberation Council (NLC) which came to power through a military coup in 1966.

He, together with Major A.A. Afrifa and other military officers, led the overthrow of Nkrumah’s Convention People’s Party (CPP).

A Plus believes the country has regressed since Nkrumah’s overthrow, and described Kotoka as Ghana’s main problem since independence.

He also questioned why Ghana’s foremost international airport should be named after a man who connived to overthrow a visionary leader like Nkrumah.

“Ghana's main problem since independence is this guy, general EK Kotoka, the guy who led the overthrow of Kwame Nkrumah,” A Plus lamented on Instagram.

“I wonder why our airport is still named after him.... It shows that we don't know what we lost or appreciate what Nkrumah did for us. Ungrateful people.”

Meanwhile, A Plus’ sentiments were backed by UK-based Ghanaian singer, Sonnie Badu.

Replying beneath the post, the singer said Kotoka’s name should be taken off the airport in Accra.

“And he is sitting at the gateway to Ghana ... well you just solved the problem…until the name is changed Ghana will never have their peace... The one who got is independence should have his name at the airport,” Sonnie Badu wrote.