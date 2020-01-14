He said it's a grand scheme by some big shots in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) set Kan-Dapaah up to oust him from the government.

Kan Dapaah in the video said some words to his side lover while on a National duty outside the country.

The side chic, who is believed to have recorded the video, does not show her face but kept instructing the minister to show his face and what he was wearing.

The leaked video since surfacing on the internet has triggered various reactions from Ghanaians with some calling on him to resign.

National Security Minister Albert Kan Dapaah

The political satirist speaking on the development alleged that bigwigs in NPP are fond of using sex traps to drag their colleagues' names in the mud.

Speaking on Accra FM, A Plus said "If you ask me, I will tell you some NPP bigwigs set Kan-Dapaah up; that is what they do within the party; they use sex tapes to blackmail members they don't have a good rapport with. It’s their character to bring down good people in the party, those who set him up should bow their heads in shame."

He also called on Ghanaians to be lenient and forgive the respected minister describing his behaviour in the leaked video call as unfortunate and advised him to resign.