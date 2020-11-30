The two are the main contenders in the presidential elections, as the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) aims to unseat the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In a letter to the NPP and NDC, Mr. Obasanjo said it was important that Ghana preserved its unity, peace, and stability post the elections.

"I write to you, leaders of the two main political parties in Ghana, to urge you to do all you can to ensure a peaceful conduct of the general elections,” a section of the letter said.

Former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo

"My concern about the elections in Ghana is not only as an African but also because of our shared colonial history, our anthropological background and the fact that I began my military career from Teshie, Ghana; and without that, I would perhaps not have been what I am today.

"As leaders of the two main political parties, this is the legacy you have been entrusted to preserve, heading into the elections.”

The former Nigerian President also urged Akufo-Addo and Mahama to respect each other and desist from inciting violence before, during or after the elections.

"Your role is unique in that, the NPP and the NDC are the main players, have made significant contributions to the peace and stability of Ghana, and are vested with the capacity, influence and control to construct and shape national discussions and processes such as the upcoming elections.”

“I implore you to approach these elections with a very competitive spirit but also with respect for one another, respect for democratic values, love for country, and a sense of responsibility to preserve the gains Ghana has made since the advent of democracy,” the letter added.

Meanwhile, a survey conducted by the Political Science Department of the University of Ghana has tipped Akufo-Addo to be retained as President.

The survey predicted that the NPP’s Akufo-Addo will poll 51.7% of the total votes, while John Mahama of the NDC came second with 40.4% of the votes.

A total of 11,000 respondents took part in the survey.