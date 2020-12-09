In a statement, the Police also advised the general public to desist from teasing when the results are declared.

Ghanaians across the country went to the polls on Monday, December 7, 2020 to elect President and Members of Parliament.

However, both the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have both made declarations suggesting they are winning the polls.

Majority of the results from the various constituencies have been confirmed by the Electoral Commission (EC) as of today, Wednesday, December 9, 2020.

But collation is still ongoing for a few constituencies, while the presidential result is also yet to be announced.

“As the collation is ongoing, let the Jubilant jubilate sensitively: keeping in mind that others may be despondent and can act irrational when teased,” the Police posted on Facebook.