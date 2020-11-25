According to him, the judges have received sufficient training to enable them swiftly deal with cases that are sent to the courts after the elections.

Justice Anin Yeboah said this during the launch of a revised Election Adjudication Manual on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

He noted that the judiciary will act with professionalism and patriotism in discharging its duties before, during and after the polls.

“As we prepare for the 2020 elections, I wish to assure the good people of Ghana of the thoroughness, the professionalism and the patriotism with which we approach and dispense our duties. That will never change,” the Chief Justice said, as quoted by Classfmonline.

“As part of our preparations for the 2020 elections, our judges have sufficient training to better improve their capacity in handling disputes that might emerge after these elections.”

He assured the public that Ghana’s judges will bring all skills they’ve learned when handling election disputes.

“I am hopeful that our judges will bring these added skills to bear in the determination of disputes, which may arrive after the elections,” Justice Anin Yeboah added.

Meanwhile, the National Communications Authority (NCA) has dismissed allegations that it is interfering with the broadcasting services of some media houses in the country.

In a statement, the Authority said, claims that it recently interfered with the frequencies of some media houses are untrue and urged the public to disregard any allegations made to that effect.

“The National Communications Authority (NCA) has taken note of remarks on the online news portal Ghanaweb, dated 22nd November, 2020, and attributed to former President John Mahama in which he claims the NCA might shut down the Internet on Election Day, 7th December, 2020,” the statement said.

“The NCA hereby advises Ghanaians to disregard the remarks as completely unfounded. A second misleading publication on Ghanaweb, dated 12th November, 2020, was attributed to a former Deputy Communication Minister under the headline: “Ato Sarpong Blasts NCA for Taking Abusua FM Off Air before Mahama Interview.”