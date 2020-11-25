Akufo-Addo succeeded Mahama as President of Ghana after coming up top during the 2016 presidential election.

However, Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are seeking a return, four years after being ousted from office.

Some weeks ago, the Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Peter Boamah Otokunor, said Mahama is seeking re-election to correct some ills of his first tenure.

John Mahama and Akufo-Addo

“And bear in mind that [former] President Mahama has admitted that he made some mistakes and this time around he’s going to correct the mistakes,” Mr. Otokunor said.

However, speaking at a rally at Amasaman, Akufo-Addo said the Presidency is not a ground for trials.

“The Presidency of Ghana is not for trial and error. It is not a place for correcting mistakes. It is a place for working; positive work and positive contribution to the development of our country,” he said.

“The New Patriotic Party has the blueprint for the development of our country. We have seen the foundation being laid in Akufo-Addo’s first term of the Presidency.”

“The second term is going to see the fruition and confirmation of the blueprint and the development and rapid transformation of our country.”

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has directed the Scholarship Secretariat to give a full scholarship to Thomas Amoaning, a recent graduate of Adeiso SHS.

The teenager became an internet sensation after scoring 8 As in this year’s West Africa Senior Schools Certificate Examinations (WASSCE).

Many Ghanaians took to social media to hail Thomas for passing his final exams despite his ‘poor’ background.

A statement from the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat said Akufo-Addo has taken notice of Thomas’ excellence in the 2020 WASSCE and has directed that he be granted full scholarship.

“As a normal practice and taking into consideration the socio-geographical background of the student, HE the President has expressly directed the Ghana Scholarships Secretariat to grant full scholarship award to the student for his tertiary studies,” the statement said.

“The Scholarships Secretariat has subsequently established contact with the student and parents and will on Friday 27th November, 2020 pay a visit to the family to discuss their needs in detail.”