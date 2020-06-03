Freddie Blay believes the NDC and John Mahama will not pose any serious threat to the NPP’s chances of winning the upcoming general elections.

He suggested that Ghanaians will reject the NDC due to what he described as the party’s mismanagement of the economy.

NPP National Chairman, Freddie Blay

“I don’t believe that as we talk now, the NDC is a big force… their performance was bad as compared to what we are doing. They nearly drove the economy into total darkness,” Mr. Blay said on Citi TV’s Face to Face.

“I’m not taking anything for granted but I don’t think the NDC can pose a serious challenge in the election.”

The NPP’s National Chairman further described Mahama’s return as flagbearer of the NDC as pitiful.

He said Mahama’s previous records clearly depict a man who woefully failed while he was President.

“I won’t take anything for granted but I will say it’s a pity that the man [Mahama] who presided over what I would describe as abysmal and incompetent handling of the economy, you [the NDC] have decided to bring him back to challenge the very competent and capable performing president [Nana Akufo-Addo],” Freddie Blay said.

It will be recalled that Mahama and the NDC endured a very embarrassing defeat at the hands of Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP during the 2016 polls.

The former lost the elections by almost a million votes, which remains the biggest loss margin in the Fourth Republic.