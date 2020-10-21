This comes after the party picked the number two (No.2) position during the balloting process by the Electoral Commission (EC).

Tuesday’s balloting saw the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) pick the No. 1 position, with the other parties following in that order.

Presidential ballot paper

The NDC’s Deputy General Secretary, Peter Otokunor, expressed his delight at the party’s position on the ballot sheet.

According to him, the party wanted to be second on the ballot paper as it represents flagbearer John Mahama’s second coming.

“We are very happy about the number that we have picked,” Mr. Otokunor said, as quoted by Myjoyonline.

“In actual fact, that was what we were expecting. We came in for 2 and we got 2. It’s the second coming of JM and you know what it means.”

“When we talk about second coming, we talk about return,” he added.

A total of 12 presidential aspirants have been cleared by the Electoral Commission to contest in the December elections.