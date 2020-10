The December 7 polls will have 11 representatives from political parties and one independent candidate.

This evening, the Electoral Commission ballot for order on the ballot papers and this is how the candidates will lineup.

NPP - 1

NDC - 2

GUM - 3

CPP - 4

GFP - 5

GCPP - 6

APC - 7

LPG - 8

PNC - 9

PPP - 10

NDP - 11

Ind - 12