The report indicates that the deceased who was a land guard snatched a ballot box and unfortunately for him a police officer who is not in uniform gunned him down.

“Land guards attempted to snatch a ballot box at the hometown of the parliamentary candidate of the NDC,” Joy FM correspondent said.

“A police Officer with no uniform fired a pistol and killed one of the land guards. The police have taken his body to a mortuary at Agona Swedru.”

Awutu Senya West is one of the flash points declared by the Electoral Commission.

George Andah, the Deputy Minister for Communication who is the incumbent member of Parliament in the area goes head-to-head with Gizella Tetteh, who is the sister of Hannah Tetteh former Minister for Foreign Affairs.

It would be recalled in the 2016 general election George Andah beats off competition from Hannah Tetteh to unseat her as the Member of Parliament for the Awutu Senya West Constituency.

Meanwhile, it appears Awutu Senya East has also had some hitches with regards to violence.

Two persons got injured in the constituency following shootings.

“The men were using. I know that from what the police use every day, it is similar to that.”

“We had to run for our lives. We didn’t know where to go and as we speak now there is confusion everywhere,” he said.

Unfortunately, two out of five people in the KIA saloon car sustained injuries.

Voting has ended in most parts of the country and counting is underway.

It would be recalled that the Electoral Commission had indicated that the presidential election will be declared within 24 hours after the voting, unlike previous polls that took about 72 hours before the declaration.