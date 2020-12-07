Dr. Mustapha Hamid said the NDC and its flagbearer John Mahama already know that they’ve lost the election.

He was speaking at a press conference in response to claims by the NDC that the NPP was trying to rig the polls.

READ ALSO: Everything shows NDC is winning this election – Sammy Gyamfi

Dr. Mustapha Hamid

“Today, you heard the presidential candidate of the NDC complaining in Bole that his bodyguard’s name had been struck off the voter’s roll,” Dr. Hamid said.

“It turns out that is not true. His bodyguard has voted in the election. And so the NDC presidential candidate and all of the operators in the NDC know that they have lost this election.

“And, therefore, the only way that they can save face is to begin to put information in the public place that seeks to poison the atmosphere and suggest that this election is going to be stolen,” he added.