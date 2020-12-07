Sammy Gyamfi said everything happening in the ongoing election shows that the party will emerge victorious.

The NDC’s John Dramani Mahama is aiming to unseat NPP flagbearer and incumbent President, Nana Akufo-Addo.

National Communications Director of NDC, Sammy Gyamfi

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Mr. Gyamfi accused the ruling NPP of attempting to rig the polls.

“You have seen incontrovertible, indisputable evidence that show the NPP is engaging in ballot stuffing, not only in the Ashanti region but in other parts of the country,” he said.

“It’s happening in Greater Accra. As a matter of fact, just Circle here, it’s been widely reported by the media that a lady was arrested with ballot papers which had already been thumbprinted and stamped.”

He added: “We are winning this election, everything shows that we are winning this election. We have just one hour and 30 minutes to go and we need the corporation of all our supporters.”

Ghanaians across the country are currently voting to election a President and Members of Parliament (MPs).

Voting will close at 5:00pm.