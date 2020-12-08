He polled 12,805 of the total votes cast to secure victory against his three other opponents in the contest.

The NPP’s Philip Ofori Asante polled 10,798, while the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Christiana Appiagyei had 2,608 votes.

Meanwhile, Eric Appiagyei of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM) also polled just 158 of the total votes.

Mr. Asiamah is the incumbent MP for the constituency but was forced to contest as an independent candidate he was disqualified from contesting the NPP’s parliamentary primaries.

The legislator was also disavowed by the party in Parliament, leading to his seat being declared vacant.

However, he campaigned extensively and won over his constituents as an independent candidate.