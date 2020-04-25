The workshop forms part of the Commission’s preparation towards the compilation of a new voters’ register.

On Friday, the MP for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George secured an injunction, restraining the Electoral Commission from holding the workshop in his constituency.

Electoral commission allegedly disregards court injunction, goes ahead with workshop

The ex-parte injunction, granted by the Tema High Court, is effective from Friday to Monday.

“It is hereby ordered that the respondent and all persons claiming through the respondent (EC) refrain from holding the workshop or conference scheduled to take place at the Escape Hotel Prampram from the 24th of April, 2020,” Justice of the High Court, Eugene Nyante Nyadu ruled on Friday.

But on Saturday morning, the EC and its directors were reported to have gone ahead to organize the workshop at the City Escape Hotel in apparent disregard of the injunction, the news website reported.

Joy News’ Kwesi Parker Wilson who is reported to have been to the hotel said there is heavy security at the scene where some executive members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have gathered to push for the enforcement of the injunction.