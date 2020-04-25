The Assembly said these are attempts to ensure compliance with the directives of President Nana Akufo-Addo’s appeal on the wearing of face masks to prevent the spread of the novel Coronavirus.

In a memo to all public and private institutions in the region have been instructed by the Assembly to begin a ‘No Face Mask, No Entry’ policy from the said date with all seriousness.

CCMA further entreated employees, visitors, customers, traders, passengers, drivers and market women to abide by these directives to ensure peace and harmony as the assembly implements policies for the greater good of all its residents.

“All public and private institutions are to ensure the wearing of face masks by all staff and visitors. Commercial drivers are to ensure that passengers wear face masks before they board vehicles. Market women, traders are to ensure that passengers wear face masks before they board vehicles”, portions of the statement read.

“Management of CCMA advises all public and private institutions including hospitals, clinics, shops, banks, pharmacies, lorry stations among others to put notices of No Face Mask, No entry. This directive takes effect from Monday, April 27, 2020,” it concludes.

The CCMA’s action follows President Akufo-Addo televised national broadcast in which he entreated Ghanaians to wear face masks to help prevent them from contracting COVID-19.

“I want to encourage you to wear a mask wherever you go, as it will help you not to contract the virus, and keep it clean… If you own a business or are providing a service, i.e. a barber, a hairdresser, a tailor, a taxi driver, a trotro driver and his ‘mate’, a shop keeper, a food seller, please do well to use a mask,” the president advised.

Wearing of face masks is already mandatory in the Greater Accra region.

Ghana’s confirmed COVID-19 cases currently stands at 1,279 as of Friday, April 24, with the Central Region recording Region 9 of such cases, hence the heightened aggression in attempts to contain the virus before it gets out of hand.

Meanwhile, some 134 people have recovered from the deadly disease, while 10 have died.

So far, 12 out of the 16 regions have recorded cases. The Ahafo, Bono, Bono East and Savannah Regions are however yet to confirm a COVID-19 case.

Greater Accra leads the regional distribution with 1,089 cases followed by the Ashanti Region with 69 and Eastern Region, 56.