The Nigeriens were part of the 37 commuters who were arrested on April 17 and 18 in the district.

They had been prevented by a joint security operation from using one of the border outposts in the Kadjebi District into Togo and subsequently confined for observation at a guest house.

Reports say the Nigeriens were returning from Nkawkaw in the Eastern Region where they had been living, polishing finger and toes nails for income but their business has nosedived due to the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions on movement which was lifted last week.

Health officials went to the quarantine centre to check on them on Monday but found an empty building without any notice.

According to the District Chief Executive (DCE) of Kadzebi, Maxwell Asiedu, the policeman on guard duty at the facility said he had stepped out to purchase an item in the locality when the incident took place.

He said a search has been mounted for the escapees, claiming that they are still in the area “because they left their belongings, bags. Their slippers and other things were still in the room.”

The DCE further called on the general public to volunteer information on the possible whereabouts as police do their best to arrest the foreigners.

Meanwhile, the Oti Region has recorded 13 Covid-19 cases. This brings the country’s total of confirmed infections to 1,279 as of Friday, April 24.