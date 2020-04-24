“Congregational prayer is something essential in our religion but there can arise a sitiation or circumstance where you cannot do what is permissible,” Sheikh Sharubutu said on Thursday when Vice President Bawumia called on him on his 101st birthday anniversary at his residence.

“We have bot been restrained from praying. We have only been restrained from assembling because that is one of the means through which the disease is spread so it is for our own good that such restraints have been imposed on us.”

“Therefore, I urge and entreat all members of the Muslim community to obey this simple directives (ban on congregational prayers and observing social distancing.)

Bawumia joins National Chief Imam to thank Allah on his 100th birthday anniversary

Following the outbreak of the Coronavirus, the country has been observing a ban on religious gathering, including congregational prayers at mosques by Muslims for the past one month.

With the month of Ramadan deemed as a special month of devotion, which brings together large number of Muslims to pray together, Sheikh Sharubutu has reminded Muslims the need to continue to observe the ban during the holy month.

The Chief Imam added that the imposition of the ban is not a punishment, adding that it is important for all to respect it because the measures are in the collective good of everyone.