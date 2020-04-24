According to the research firm, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will win solely on its superior handling of the Ghanaian economy as compared to its rivals, the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The EIU said “The next national elections are due in December 2020. The Economist Intelligence Unit expects the NPP to retain power, as the party is seen as a better custodian of the economy than the opposition National Democratic Congress".

According to the report, the Akufo-Addo “government’s ambitious industrialization program [One District-One Factory] is enjoying some success, with investment expected to recover once the virus subsides. Nonetheless, overall progress will continue to be hampered by structural weaknesses and regional imbalances”.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The report also said: “The campaign for the 2016 election was dominated by public concerns over a faltering economy, which many Ghanaians still associate with Mr Mahama. Ahead of this election, the NPP has focused on infrastructure development (such as improving internet and electricity access, as well as roads, in rural areas) and outlined ambitious growth plans for cash-crop yields, which would bolster rural incomes."

It added: “The government’s industrialization push and moves to strengthen the banking sector will benefit non-oil economic growth over the medium term, although the cost of capital will remain a constraint on some businesses, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises.