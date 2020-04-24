The two robbers had intercepted and seized money withdrawn by two business men at a Zenith Bank branch in Tema.

According to a statement by the police, it all started after two unidentified men on a motorbike pounced on the businessman and snatched a bag containing the money he had just withdrawn from the bank, threatening him with a gun.

According to the businessman, he and his partner, a Lebanese who deals in frozen fish at the Tema Fishing Harbour, had gone to withdraw an amount of ¢123,345.00 at a bank located within the Tema Metropolitan Assembly but some bank staff sensed danger when they saw the motorbikes outside the bank.

He said the staff advised they wait for some time but when the suspected robbers failed to leave, the bank offered a police officer as escort.

Ghana police

On their way, the robbers crossed their vehicle, attacked them and took the money.

As the hostilities raged, eyewitness scrambled for and grabbed the the bank notes which were flying around, according to a police statement.

In the end, the businessmen only managed to retrieve just GHC2500 out of the 123,345 he had withdrawn from the bank.